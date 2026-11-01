Guangdong ramps up security and bans drones for Shenzhen APEC summit

Guangdong police have rolled out top-tier security measures, including heavy street deployments and strict drone bans, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen later this month.

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The high-profile summit is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19. According to the Southern Metropolis Daily, the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a mobilization meeting on Sunday to finalize the last stages of security preparations.

Vice Governor and provincial police chief Liu Guozhou ordered the immediate launch of high-level policing operations. The mandate requires top commanders to remain on duty around the clock and demands a massive police presence on the streets to ensure strict control and high visibility.

Security protocols have been intensified across street patrols, key infrastructure, logistics networks, and the handling of hazardous materials to maintain public order. Authorities have also established high-level checkpoints on the outskirts of Shenzhen and Guangdong's provincial borders to intercept potential security threats before they can enter the host city.

To bolster local forces, officers are being drafted from across the province to support Shenzhen. Police are also strictly enforcing a no-fly zone for drones, vowing to crack down on unauthorized "black flights" and the illegal modification of unmanned aerial vehicles to secure the city's low-altitude airspace.

Staff reporter