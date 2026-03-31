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WORLD

Thailand's king endorses Anutin's new cabinet, Royal Gazette says

WORLD
37 mins ago
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Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrives at the Government House in his BYD electric vehicle (EV) amid rising fuel prices, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrives at the Government House in his BYD electric vehicle (EV) amid rising fuel prices, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's new cabinet, according to a notice in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

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The approval clears the way for the cabinet to be sworn in before the king ahead of the delivery of a policy statement to parliament, after which ministers can formally take office.

The line-up keeps Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun in their posts, as expected. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also remains in position.

Former Industry Minister Akanat Promphan replaces ex-PTT chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon as energy minister.

Anutin said over the weekend that the new government would be in place by April. 

Reuters

ThailandkingAnutinnew cabinetRoyal Gazette

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