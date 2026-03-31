Thailand's king endorses Anutin's new cabinet, Royal Gazette says

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Thai PM says reached deal with Iran for vessels to transit Hormuz Strait
28-03-2026 20:06 HKT
Thailand will have new government next week, PM says
28-03-2026 15:49 HKT
Tech-equipped Indigenous firefighters protect Thai forests
27-03-2026 16:54 HKT
Thai fishing industry nears a standstill as Iran war pushes up fuel costs
26-03-2026 15:29 HKT
Thailand's Anutin seeks new mandate as parliament votes on prime minister
19-03-2026 11:42 HKT
Trespasser caught in viral hippo Moo Deng's Thai zoo pen
18-03-2026 19:11 HKT
Thai court accepts petition challenging legality of election ballots
18-03-2026 16:20 HKT
Thai parliament to open amid scrutiny over election ballots
14-03-2026 18:27 HKT
Thailand, Vietnam push remote work to save energy
10-03-2026 20:34 HKT
Myanmar civil war drives drugs epidemic in Thai hills
10-03-2026 16:38 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT