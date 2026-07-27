Typhoon Noul makes landfall in Guangdong, nearly 900,000 evacuated

Typhoon Noul, the 12th of the year, made landfall in Pinghai town, Huidong county, Huizhou, Guangdong province at 3.50am on Sunday, with maximum winds of 150 kilometres per hour near its centre, authorities said.

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Nearly 900,000 people had been evacuated across the province as of 6pm Sunday, the provincial flood control office said. By Sunday afternoon, Noul had weakened to a tropical storm and was expected to leave Guangdong for southern Hunan early on Monday.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for northern and eastern Guangdong, with downpours expected in some areas.

The Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration said no maritime incidents had been reported as of 3pm Sunday, with a phased resumption of shipping planned as the storm's impact eased.

The provincial finance and emergency management departments allocated 50 million yuan in disaster relief funds to support affected regions including Huizhou, Shanwei, Jieyang, Meizhou and Heyuan.