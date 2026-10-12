Wuhan groom invites strangers to wedding with no cash gifts, over 100 show up

A groom in Wuhan, Hubei, who told netizens they could attend his wedding without giving cash gifts, drew more than 100 strangers from across the country — with one driving 12 hours from Shanghai to offer his congratulations.

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The man, known online as "Dai Dai," held his village wedding with his girlfriend on November 6. When he shared the news online, he spontaneously invited netizens to come and said no cash gifts were needed.

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The invitation sparked a flood of registrations, requiring a separate group chat to manage sign-ups. Dai Dai said he had expected at most two tables of netizens, but more than 100 signed up, forcing him to add 10 extra tables until the caterer said they could not handle more.

The family rearranged seating, reserving spots with better views for guests to watch and take photos, and increased stocks of ingredients, wedding candy and drinks. Relatives were also arranged to welcome the strangers and help them feel at ease.

Guests came from Shanghai, Guangxi and other Hubei cities. Shanghai resident Mr Wu had planned to drive to Yunnan for a holiday but changed his plans, driving 12 hours to Wuhan first. Xiao Yang from Nanning traveled overnight with two transfers via Guangzhou, while Ms Yu from Xianning took a 6am train on November 6 to make it.