logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Mainland university launches college dedicated to 'forgotten knowledge'

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A new academic institute dedicated to deciphering obscure ancient scripts and studying endangered historical texts has sparked widespread interest across mainland social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences established the country's first "College of Obscure Knowledge" on Wednesday. It will focus on ancient writing systems and classical Chinese documents, adopting an intensive master-apprentice model to train students from undergraduate through to doctoral levels.

Simultaneously, the university is spearheading a national alliance with over 80 higher education institutions, research institutes, and museums to ensure these niche disciplines are not lost to history.

The college's highly specialized curriculum covers core subjects such as Oracle Bone script, bamboo and silk manuscripts, and ancient Turkic, Tangut, and Manchu texts. It has established dedicated teaching and research departments for northern and southwestern ethnic minority scripts, alongside an advanced digital intelligence laboratory to aid in the translation and comparative study of rare manuscripts.

To boost academic rigor, students will be guided by both a principal mentor and an interdisciplinary co-mentor. The university stressed that students will be encouraged to "sit on the cold bench"—a Chinese idiom for enduring lonely, painstaking basic research—while also utilizing modern digital technologies to innovate.

The launch ignited debate online. While some netizens worried that graduates would face "unemployment upon graduation," others pointed out the lack of competition in such niche fields.

"Given the vastness of Chinese civilization, we really need dedicated people to pass this on generation after generation," one supporter commented.

Staff reporter

Education

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Comprehensive AI education initiative for HK’s youth in new digital push
EDUCATION
25-06-2026 17:29 HKT
Education chief says calligraphy remains part of Chinese language and arts education
NEWS
27-05-2026 18:29 HKT
HKBU's media gathering today.
Baptist University's School of Continuing Education eyes transition to UAS
EDUCATION
26-03-2026 18:07 HKT
RGC funding brings top Hong Kong researchers to the global stage
EDUCATION
19-11-2025 09:00 HKT
Photo by SHEFALI RAFIQ / AFP In this photograph taken on September 23, 2025, Sangita Santosh, who dropped out of school to manage household chores, carries a pot to fetch water from a spring at Khaparmal village in the drought-prone district of Nandurbar.
Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells
WORLD
18-11-2025 14:43 HKT
“When the Dream School Isn’t the Dream”
EDUCATION
18-11-2025 09:00 HKT
Become a Corporate Governance Professional and Wealth Management in 2 years
EDUCATION
21-10-2025 10:15 HKT
(File Photo)
Back to school: Student kicks off new school year with excitement and exam pressures
EDUCATION
02-09-2025 17:12 HKT
Three Education Pathways: Rooted Values and Student Success
EDUCATION
26-08-2025 09:00 HKT
Secretary for administration, Eric Chan Kwok-ki. Picture provided by SINGTAO.
Chief Secretary Eric Chan hails new Beijing patriotic base as key to national identity
NEWS
21-08-2025 18:36 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
NEWS
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Shizuoka, strong shaking felt in Nagoya
WORLD
19 hours ago
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.