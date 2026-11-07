Yunnan man orphaned as a child invites strangers to wedding, over 2,000 show up

A young man in Yunnan who lost his father at three and whose mother remarried when he was five, growing up with only his brother, invited strangers online to his wedding so the celebration would not feel empty — and more than 2,000 people showed up.

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Xu Chenghong, from Yunfeng village in Yiliang county, Zhaotong, posted a video inviting netizens to his wedding on October 31. The simple invitation struck a chord, and people from across the country traveled to the village to congratulate him and help prepare the wedding and banquet.

Although Xu said he only wanted people to come and share the joy, many brought supplies, including a whole pig, a large refrigerator, vegetables, fish, tables and chairs.

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Xu said more than 2,000 people had arrived by the afternoon of October 28, with more saying online they were on their way. The original venue was too small, so after consulting local officials, the banquet was moved to the village square.

Xu and his bride-to-be, Luo Chui, said they were moved by the strangers' kindness. "We have never met, yet everyone is so warm-hearted. Thank you all," Luo said.

Xu reminded those planning to come that the venue had changed and the mountain roads were narrow, urging them to drive safely and not let his wedding disrupt their work or schedules.

**Keywords:** Yunnan; wedding; online invitation