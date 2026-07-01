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ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift’s 10-hour New York wedding enforces strict phone ban and NDAs

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to marry on July 3 at New York's Madison Square Garden, with a 10-hour celebration expected to run until 2am, according to an itinerary obtained by Page Six.

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The ceremony begins at 5.30pm following a cocktail reception from 4pm. A pre-wedding dinner for about 100 guests was held on Thursday evening at the venue's Infosys Theatre.

Up to 1,000 guests are expected to attend, all required to sign non-disclosure agreements. A strict no-phone policy will be enforced, with tents and screens erected to block paparazzi.

Celebrities spotted in New York ahead of the wedding include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Dua Lipa and Graham Norton. Other confirmed attendees include Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz and Karlie Kloss.

A large "castle" set is reportedly being built inside the venue for a "fairy-tale" theme, with Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw rumoured to be performing. Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not invited.

Taylor Swift wedding Madison Square Garden

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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