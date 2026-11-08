Humanoid AI companions disappoint buyers with limited capabilities

Humanoid companion robots marketed as lifelike AI partners are facing consumer backlash, with buyers questioning their high prices, limited capabilities and sluggish responses.

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At several robot exhibitions held in mainland China this year, lifelike humanoid robots drew crowds with realistic silicone skin, detailed facial features and the ability to make eye contact and hold conversations.

However, their stiff expressions, slow reactions and short battery life have raised questions about whether they can provide meaningful companionship.

UBTech Robotics, often described as China's first listed humanoid robotics company, began delivering its U1 series of lifelike humanoid robots in September, but actual deliveries are expected to fall far short of initial projections.

Launched on June 30, the U1 series is priced between 119,800 yuan and 990,000 yuan.

The male model stands 185cm tall and weighs 42kg, while the female model is 168cm tall and weighs 35.2kg. Both feature lifelike silicone skin designed to replicate human details such as pores and blood vessels, and are equipped with the company's proprietary emotional AI model.

Unlike conventional service robots, the U1 series is designed primarily for emotional companionship rather than household chores, targeting consumers seeking psychological comfort and emotional support.

UBTech initially reported more than 13,361 orders during the pre-sale period, with management pledging to deliver at least 10,000 units this year.

The announcement initially boosted investor confidence and sent the company's shares higher. However, the robots faced criticism after their official debut, with users questioning the gap between their advertised capabilities and actual performance.

Most versions cannot walk independently or perform household chores, while even the top-end model offers only two to four hours of battery life on a single charge.

UBTech founder Zhou Jian acknowledged in September that actual deliveries of the U1 series this year could reach only 1,500 to 2,000 units.

Initial customers include Chinese automotive dealership groups Shanghai Yongda Group and Beijing Boshi Group, as well as South Korea's Galaxy Robot Park.

Pan Helin, a mainland economist, told Sing Tao Daily, a sister publication of The Standard, that the sharp drop in deliveries was unlikely to be caused by production constraints, but rather by the quality of pre-orders and weak consumer demand.

He said current companion robots largely combine lifelike exteriors with large language models, meaning their emotional interaction capabilities remain at an early stage.

Despite these limitations, China's consumer robotics market is attracting growing interest from manufacturers.

Data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed that China had more than 140 humanoid robot manufacturers last year, which had released over 330 related products.

According to a research report by AVIC Securities, China's emotional economy was valued at 2.72 trillion yuan last year and is expected to exceed 3 trillion yuan this year.

Pan said humanoid companion robots may appeal to affluent consumers looking for novelty at home, but remain inadequate for those seeking deeper emotional connections.

He added that manufacturers must improve production capabilities and interactive experiences while addressing privacy protection, content moderation and the risk of users developing excessive emotional dependence on robots.

The Interim Measures for the Management of Anthropomorphic Artificial Intelligence Interaction Services, which took effect on July 15 this year, also cover humanoid companion robots.

The rules prohibit services from excessively catering to users or encouraging addiction and emotional dependence.

Pan said operators should introduce safeguards to prevent users from becoming overly attached to robots and withdrawing from real-world social interactions.

He also stressed the need to protect sensitive information, including conversation records and facial images, and ensure that interactive content is properly reviewed.