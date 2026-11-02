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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Mainland livestreamer arrested over false theft report after sex encounter

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A 37-year-old mainland Chinese man claiming to be an online livestreamer has been arrested in Macau for allegedly making a false police report after accusing a woman of stealing HK$31,000 from his bag following a sex encounter.

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The man, surnamed Zhang, had earlier met a middle-aged non-local woman at a casino. At around 4.30am on October 29, he arranged to meet her and went to her hotel room.

Afterwards, Zhang left without taking his crossbody bag, which he had placed on a chair.

The woman later found the bag and contacted him to return it. They met in the hotel lobby at around 5am, where Zhang claimed that HK$31,000 was missing from the bag and accused her of stealing it.

The case was initially handled by the Public Security Police Force before being referred to the Judiciary Police for investigation.

Investigators found that there had been no cash in the bag and suspected Zhang had made the false report because he was unhappy with the amount charged by the woman.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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