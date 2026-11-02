Deeper China-Oman ties strategic for both sides, Xi says

China sees expanding and deepening ties with Oman as a "shared strategic choice" for both countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Sultan of Oman on Monday.

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Xi told Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said at the start of their meeting in Beijing that their countries' relations are at a "new historical starting point".

"I am ready to work with you to guide the China-Oman strategic partnership to an even higher level, better serve the peoples of our two countries, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Xi said, according to a report from the media pool covering the meeting.

Haitham arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit, the first by an Omani head of state since the countries established ties in 1978.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq attend a meeting during the Sultan's state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China November 2, 2026. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq review the honour guard at a welcoming ceremony during the Sultan's state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China November 2, 2026. (Reuters)

(Reuters)