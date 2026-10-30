China denies spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Beijing dismissed as "groundless speculation" on Friday a report that said Jensen Huang, head of US chip giant Nvidia, was the target of a Chinese spy plot.

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The article by The New York Times, published Thursday, said that US intelligence officials concluded that a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data centre company had been funnelling information to Beijing.

"The report in question is based on groundless speculation and is nothing more than an attempt to smear China," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing.

China is in a race for tech dominance with the United States, which restricts the export to China of the most cutting-edge silicon chips, designed by industry leader Nvidia and used to train and run AI models.

The data centre company, Megaspeed, was under scrutiny for possibly steering Nvidia AI chips to China, the report said, citing unnamed sources briefed on the matter.

But the executive Alice Huang -- also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang -- developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the New York Times said.

That could have given her insights into US President Donald Trump's thinking around AI, an issue likely to arise during talks with China's President Xi Jinping next month.

Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings roughly a year ago and chose not to act on the information, the report said.

Nvidia is the world's most valuable company thanks to the global drive to build data centres packed with specialist computer chips and other hardware that runs AI systems.

An Nvidia spokesperson told AFP on Friday that Megaspeed was like any other regional customer and "Jensen's interactions with Ms Huang are not unusual or unexpected".

"Our regional cloud customers receive ordinary business information -- not sensitive NVIDIA trade secrets -- and zero information relevant to national security," they said.

The spokesperson added that allegations the Singaporean company was smuggling chips to China "were thoroughly investigated and debunked last year".

AFP attemped to contact Megaspeed for comment, but when calling the phone number listed on its website, the person who answered said they were unfamiliar with the company and that the number was a residential line.

AFP