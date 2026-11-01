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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Taipei (REUTERS)
Taipei (REUTERS)

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Taiwan at 4.20pm on Sunday, bringing noticeable tremors to Yilan and Hualien counties.

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The epicenter was located approximately 39.4 kilometers east-northeast of the Yilan County government headquarters, striking at a depth of 119.5km.

Yilan and Hualien recorded a maximum intensity of three on the island's seismic scale. At this level, shaking is distinctly felt indoors, causing furniture and stationary vehicles to rock. Intensity two tremors rippled across a wide swathe of northern and central-western regions, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taichung, where residents reported light shaking and swaying overhead fixtures. Minor intensity one tremors were logged in Keelung, Taitung, and Chiayi city.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and adhere to the "drop, cover, and hold on" protocol during seismic events. Residents are advised to inspect water, electricity, and gas lines for potential damage to prevent secondary disasters, and to avoid entering any structurally compromised buildings.

Staff reporter

Taiwan earthquake

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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