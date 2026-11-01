5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

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Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP beats forecasts on solid AI demand
30-10-2026 16:30 HKT
New quakes strike Tibet after deadly 7.0
25-10-2026 21:23 HKT
Typhoon Champi sweeps past Taiwan, leaving 1 dead, 500 injured
24-10-2026 12:25 HKT
Taiwan union says Micron workers reject bonus proposal
23-10-2026 16:23 HKT
Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Champi, hundreds of flights cancelled
23-10-2026 10:37 HKT
Handful of Micron workers strike in Taiwan
22-10-2026 14:41 HKT
Taiwan issues land warning ahead of arrival of powerful Typhoon Champi
22-10-2026 13:01 HKT
Micron, Taiwan union sign deal, withdraw from mediation
21-10-2026 15:57 HKT
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
31-10-2026 14:37 HKT