An Australian woman dubbed the mushroom killer for using deadly fungi to murder relatives has asked Australia's top court to hear an appeal of her conviction and life sentence, local media reported Friday.

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Erin Patterson, 52, was last year found guilty of murdering her husband's parents and aunt in 2023, deliberately lacing their beef Wellington lunch with lethal death cap mushrooms.

The strange nature of the "mushroom murders" fuelled intense global interest, with Patterson's 11-week trial drawing more publicity than almost any other Australian case in recent memory.

Patterson maintained her triple murder convictions were a "miscarriage of justice", urging the Court of Appeal in Victoria state to either set her free or have the case heard again.

But that court last month not only threw out her bid to have the convictions quashed, it found her "carefully planned and deliberate" killings deserved a life sentence.

She has now launched an appeal with Australia's top court in a last-ditch push for freedom, Australia's national broadcaster ABC and daily newspaper The Age reported citing sources.

She is appealing both her conviction and her life sentence, they said.

The High Court must now decide whether to grant her appeal, which could take months.

Patterson's lawyers have argued she suffered a "substantial" miscarriage of justice in her trial, as well as "oppressive" cross-examination and unfair decisions on the admission of evidence.

But the court last month found her "carefully planned and deliberate" killings deserved an even harsher sentence.

AFP