Singapore said Friday it was "engaging" with local businesses over tightened US export controls on advanced AI chips designed by tech titan Nvidia.

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But Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said he was unable to confirm reports that the US firm had halted server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries.

Citing national security concerns, the United States has since 2022 restricted exports to China of Nvidia's industry-leading chips, which are used to train and run AI tools.

Washington last week moved to close a loophole in those controls in the wake of a scandal that has engulfed Nvidia, forcing out longtime CEO Jensen Huang before his reinstatement on Sunday.

The new US rules crack down on alleged chip smuggling to China, as well as the large grey market of Chinese companies renting computing power from data centres in third countries, often in Southeast Asia.

"We are in the process of engaging our businesses, to reach out to them to see how this impacts their businesses," Gan told a local summit in Singapore on Friday.

The Financial Times and other media outlets reported Thursday, citing sources, that Nvidia had instructed manufacturing partners to stop shipping computer servers containing its chips to buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

It was unclear how long the halt would last, the reports said, but it could be a temporary measure while data centre operators seek clarity on how to obtain a newly required licence.

AFP has contacted Nvidia for comment.

The scandal surrounding the company erupted following reports of Huang's affair with Alice Huang -- a former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company under investigation for the alleged transfer of Nvidia chips to China in circumvention of US rules.

Alice Huang, no relation to Jensen, is also reportedly suspected by some US officials of spying for Beijing.

Massive investments from US and Chinese tech giants have driven a data centre construction boom in Southeast Asia, especially in the countries surrounding hyper-connected Singapore.

Analysts at Fitch Ratings warned that data centre investment across Asia-Pacific would "slow and become more selective under tighter US controls over advanced AI chips" and access to computing power.

"Southeast Asian governments will face a more difficult balancing act between retaining access to advanced US technology and attracting investment from Chinese technology companies," the Fitch analysts said in a note published Thursday.

AFP