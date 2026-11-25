The US economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, powered by robust consumer spending and business investment in artificial intelligence.

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Gross domestic product increased at a 4.3 percent annualized rate last quarter, the fastest pace in three years, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. The economy was previously estimated to have grown at a 3.4 percent pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be revised up to a 3.5 percent pace. The economy grew at a 2.2 percent rate in the April-June quarter.

The revision reflected upgrades to consumer spending and business investment. Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, was revised up to a 4.2 percent rate from the previously reported 3.8 percent pace.

Spending is being mostly driven by higher-income households, whose wealth was boosted by the stock market, before the recent AI-led selloff. Historically low layoffs and moderate hiring are also helping other households to sustain spending, though wage gains have at times lagged inflation. Households are also saving less and dipping into their nest eggs.

Business spending on equipment increased at a 21.8 percent rate. That was an upgrade from the 20.9 percent rate of growth estimated last month. Business investment has posted three straight quarters of double-digit growth, but economists warned that the trend could slow as investors scrutinize AI valuations.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which exclude inventories, trade and government, accelerated at a 5.8 percent rate, the fastest since the second quarter of 2021. This measure of domestic demand, closely watched by policymakers, was previously estimated to have surged at a 4.9 percent rate.

Profits from current production increased at a rate of US$206.0 billion (HK$1.6 trillion) last quarter after rising at a pace of US$384.0 billion in the April-June quarter.

When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a 4.4 percent rate last quarter. Gross domestic income increased at a 2.3 percent pace in the second quarter. The average of GDP and GDI, considered a better measure of economic activity, grew at a 4.4 percent rate. Gross domestic output grew at a 2.2 percent rate in the April-June quarter.

Reuters