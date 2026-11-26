China warned Thursday it could take "necessary measures" after Washington unveiled new tariffs that risk shaking the uneasy truce in the countries' trade war that expires on January 10.

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Announcing the proposed levies for a raft of countries on Wednesday, Washington set the rate at 20 percent for China but warned it could double to 40 percent.

"China urges the United States to correct its erroneous practices and return to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation," Chinese commerce ministry spokesman He Yadong said.

"China will closely monitor developments and reserves the right to take necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests," He told a regular briefing.

US President Donald Trump has long criticised China's yawning trade surplus with the United States, blaming it for a decline in local manufacturing prowess and jobs.

In his second term, Trump has slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods, kicking off a tit-for-tat escalation that at one point saw some duties touch 145 percent.

The trade ceasefire struck by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2025 was extended by two months in September until January 10.

Beijing agreed to buy more US soybeans and other agricultural products, and to suspend rare earths restrictions for a year.

- 'China understands' -

Tensions are beginning to show, however, with both sides complaining about recent actions by the other.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told his Chinese counterpart this month that "continued progress depends on concrete results and that the United States will closely assess China's implementation of the arrangement", according to a statement.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in response expressed "serious concerns over recent economic and trade restrictive measures imposed by the United States", according to state media.

Trump and Xi met last week at a regional summit in Shenzhen in southern China and are due to see each other for the fourth time this year in December at a G20 summit in the United States.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

"China understands that we're going to have some level of tariffs. This falls within that understanding," he told US broadcaster CNBC, adding that Washington was offering Beijing exemptions on around $30 billion of goods.

- Usual pattern -

The escalation in tariffs is "not a surprise to China", Dan Wang, a director on Eurasia Group's China team, told AFP.

"It has become a pattern before every major top leader summit," Wang said, adding that she did not think the new measures would derail relations between Washington and Beijing.

"Xi has a high incentive to keep bilateral relations stable leading up to the 21st (Communist) Party congress in October" 2027, said Wang.

The latest tariff proposals mark the "third big action" recently affecting relations between Washington and Beijing, Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Asia-Pacific chief economist at Natixis, told AFP.

The first was the tumultuous scandal enveloping US chip titan Nvidia and its boss Jensen Huang, whose extramarital affair with a woman accused of spying for China contributed to his removal -- before a sudden return -- as chief executive.

The second, she said, was the conviction on Tuesday by a US jury of Chinese tech giant Huawei for stealing trade secrets, an outcome slammed by Beijing as "suppressing" companies from the country.

AFP

Updated 6.01pm