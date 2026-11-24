US President Donald Trump celebrated Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's dramatic reinstatement as chief executive with a bizarre AI-generated meme parodying his own bloodied, fist-pumping survival of a 2024 assassination attempt—except with Huang hoisting a red bra to play on his comeback from a sex scandal.

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Nvidia's board announced before US markets opened on Monday that it had unanimously voted to restore Huang as president, chief executive and director, effective immediately, according to reports by Variety, The Washington Post and Bloomberg. The reversal came just 11 days after he resigned on November 12 over multiple extramarital affairs.

Trump, who had repeatedly and publicly pressured the board to bring Huang back, was elated by the news. On his Truth Social platform, he hailed Nvidia for making an "absolutely great decision" before posting the jaw-dropping AI-generated image.

The meme reimagines the iconic, Pulitzer-caliber news photograph from the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. In the spoof, a bloodied and defiant Huang takes Trump's place surrounded by Secret Service agents, while the American flag in the background is replaced by a black banner bearing Nvidia's green logo. Most dramatically, Trump's raised right fist is swapped for a red bra.

US media analysts noted that the provocative meme portrays Huang's affair scandal as an attempt by rivals to "assassinate" his career politically and in the court of public opinion—casting the chip chief, much like Trump himself, as emerging battered and bloodied yet triumphant.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump bluntly remarked that "sex sells," arguing the controversy will prove a "net positive" for Huang in the long run. He also acknowledged repeatedly pressuring Nvidia's board both directly and indirectly to stop the "American economic treasure" from leaving.

Staff reporter