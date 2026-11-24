Britain's Prince William is considering overhauling the royal title system once he ascends the throne by tying prince and princess titles and "His or Her Royal Highness" (HRH) styles to active duties rather than birthright, an upcoming book claims.

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If implemented, the changes could affect his brother Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties, along with Harry's two children, Archie and Lilibet. The British royal family has not commented on the claims.

According to excerpts published in the Mail on Sunday, royal author Tom Sykes' new book, "Dukes of Hazard," quotes friends of William as describing a sweeping reform under which only working royals who represent the monarch on overseas visits, diplomatic engagements and public duties would retain their titles and HRH styles.

Under the proposal, the designations would function more like "job titles" tied to official service rather than lifelong privileges conferred at birth.

The report said such a shake-up could see Harry and Meghan's children—Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5—lose their prince and princess titles as well as their HRH styles.

The arrangement could also extend to William's own children. Aside from Prince George, who is in line to inherit the throne, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could later choose to pursue careers outside the royal institution and give up using their titles, the book claims.

Harry and Meghan stopped using their HRH styles after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020, though that stops short of formally revoking the titles. The report noted the proposed reform is a potential shift William could enact after becoming king, rather than a decision already in effect.

The new book is scheduled for publication next February. Responding to the report, Kensington Palace said it does not comment on books or their claims as a matter of policy.

Staff reporter