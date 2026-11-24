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US loses measles-free status as cases, deaths mount
18-11-2026 10:00 HKT
Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least two, injures more than 10
12-11-2026 13:06 HKT
Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing
04-11-2026 10:20 HKT
Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood, no injuries reported
30-10-2026 10:08 HKT
Too much of a good scent? Hanoi curbs iconic trees
20-10-2026 12:59 HKT
Israeli settlers burn olive trees, injure journalist in West Bank attack
16-10-2026 18:12 HKT
'Under attack' from fragrance, Hanoi prunes its famous blossoms
16-10-2026 17:03 HKT