Singapore agreed Tuesday to cooperate with the United States after it added the company at the centre of the Nvidia scandal to a trade backlist, following CEO Jensen Huang's stunning return to the helm of the US chip giant.

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Huang resigned over extramarital affairs including with Alice Huang, linked to Singapore-based company Megaspeed International, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Huang's departure sent Wall Street tumbling and stoked fears for a US economy reliant on the AI investment boom, before global stocks surged upon his return.

Nvidia shares soared 31.5 percent and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq up more than six percent.

The company said Monday that it had reinstated Huang as chief executive after receiving information from the US government that he did not pose a national security risk.

Following Huang's return, the US added Megaspeed to a trade blacklist that bars it from purchasing advanced chips.

The company, along with four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, was added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List for "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States" on Monday, the department said in a filing on the Federal Register.

Singapore-based Apex Enterprise Solutions, a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, was also added to the list.

The move prompted Malaysia to urge data centre operators to cut links with seven companies, including Megaspeed and two local firms on the blacklist.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday the country was working with the US to stop companies "exploiting Singapore's position to tranship and reroute chips through Singapore to other parts of Southeast Asia or to other countries".

- 'Back to work' -

US President Donald Trump said Huang's return followed his own direct contacts with Nvidia's board, calling it a "correct and proper decision".

"I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," he told CNBC.

Huang has developed a close relationship with Trump since his return to the White House, joining him on foreign trips and negotiating directly with the administration over chip exports to China.

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was "shocked" by Trump's intervention to have Huang reinstated, adding that he "never saw and recognised such an intervention from the political side to a special company".

"In free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering" with companies, he said in response to a question about Trump's move.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

It said that input from "senior levels" of the US government had left it confident his return posed no national security risk, without naming the officials.

Board chair Harvey Jones said directors believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia."

Jones will remain chair, and chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as CFO.

Employees at Nvidia cheered as Huang returned to the office, according to videos posted by staff.

"Thank you all for the second chance," Huang said in the video. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

Huang had offered to return after stepping down on November 12, but Jones told investors on an earnings call last week that directors did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO".

His comeback followed a campaign by Silicon Valley figures including Elon Musk, while thousands of current and former Nvidia employees signed an open letter calling for his reinstatement.

- 'Irresponsible and incomprehensible' -

It comes after reports that the 63-year-old CEO had an affair with a former executive at Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips.

Media reports subsequently revealed another alleged affair with an Nvidia subordinate.

US intelligence services have reportedly concluded that Alice Huang passed information to Beijing, which has denied the allegations.

A committee of independent directors investigating whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will complete its probe, Nvidia said Monday without giving further details.

Huang is due to testify to US lawmakers behind closed doors next week and faces further scrutiny when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries called the board's decision "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible", and said Congress would not be deterred from investigating Nvidia.

The scandal exposed divisions within Trump's administration over Huang and China, with hawks accusing the Commerce Department of failing to police Nvidia's chip sales to Beijing.

AFP