Tokyo said Tuesday it will pay its annual contributions to the International Criminal Court in advance after the United States targeted it with sanctions.

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The US in October imposed sweeping sanctions on the ICC that threaten to cripple its operations, with court officials concerned about access to banking among other issues.

Following a meeting between ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Tuesday, Tokyo said it had decided to pay its full 2027 contribution by the end of the year "in order to support the ICC as its largest financial contributor".

According to a foreign ministry statement, Takaichi told Akane that "the government of Japan will continue to strongly support the ICC and President Akane in order to enable the ICC to fulfill its role and functions as originally envisaged".

After the meeting, Akane, who has also been personally targeted by Washington with sanctions, told reporters that "the ICC will use its money wisely to ensure its survival and to pay staff salaries and other expenses".

Japan is the biggest funder of the ICC and a close US ally.

AFP