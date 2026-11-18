Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, is hiring a Gas Supply & Transport Lead to secure natural gas for its non-cloud data center portfolio in the United States and Canada, with a salary of up to just over C$500,000 (US$320,000 to US$405,000).

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"We are hiring a Gas Supply & Transport Lead to own natural gas supply for Anthropic's non-cloud data center portfolio in the United States and Canada," the job description says. "Some of our campuses will run on gas-fired, behind-the-meter generation... If gas does not arrive, in the volume and at the pressure the plant needs, the compute does not run."

Energy demand raises questions for Canada

Anthropic predicted earlier this year that the U.S. AI sector will need at least 50 gigawatts of capacity "over the next several years." Canada's overall generation capacity was about 156 gigawatts in 2025.

Gitane De Silva, former CEO of the Canada Energy Regulator and now executive director of the Peter Lougheed School of Politics and Democracy at the University of Alberta, said Canada has every form of energy, including oil, gas, wind and solar, and a colder climate that may reduce data center cooling needs, which has historically accounted for 40 per cent of energy use.

But she said Canada will need to build up energy sourcing, generation and transport infrastructure.

Canada's official AI strategy calls energy both "an asset and a current constraint," noting the grid is among the cleanest in the world but available power for large-scale AI buildout is limited.

Meta is building a C$13-billion-plus data center in Alberta's Industrial Heartland that could consume one gigawatt of power, with a dedicated gas plant planned. De Silva said AI data centers need 100 per cent reliability, limiting reliance on renewables without backup.

Professor challenges reliability assumptions

Martin Karsten, a computer science professor at the University of Waterloo, pushed back on the idea that AI services need extremely high reliability. He said model training is asynchronous and can happen at any time, while society must decide how quickly it expects responses to queries.

Anthropic has signed a 20-year lease for a Nova Scotia data center with EverWind Fuels, a wind and green hydrogen developer.

David Duvenaud, who led a team at Anthropic examining model safety, said Canada is "damned if we do and damned if we don't" — without building power and data centers, Canada risks being left behind by US growth, but rapid growth could reduce the relative worth of human capital if employers replace workers with AI.