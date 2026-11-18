US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States has just concluded a "very big trade deal" with the Philippines, but he did not provide any details, and Manila did not announce any agreement.

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"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made so far, and it is a fair deal for both countries," Trump said during a state luncheon at the Philippine presidential palace.

"We were very happy with that, and we didn't know that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly and it's a magnificent deal for both."

Negotiations on a trade deal between the two allies were not mentioned in any of the schedules released by either country.

There was no immediate comment from the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr about the deal Trump was referring to.

The Philippines' ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez said, "The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy requirements."

Asked whether anything was signed, Romualdez said in a phone message, "none".

Trump said on Tuesday that Thailand would eliminate all tariffs and remove substantial non-tariff barriers on its imports from the United States as part of a trade deal expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Reuters