A defense lawyer for Huawei argued on Tuesday that US prosecutors had put a "sinister spin" on the Chinese technology company's business activities and, after two months of testimony, failed to prove the criminal charges as the trial against the company neared an end.

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Prosecutors accuse Huawei of scheming to defraud HSBC and other banks about its business in Iran and conspiring to steal trade secrets from five US tech companies. It was also indicted as a criminal enterprise.

"They began with guilt and worked backwards," defense lawyer Brian Heberlig told jurors in Brooklyn federal court in his closing argument. "When the evidence didn't fit its theory, it moved the goal posts."

The government offered jurors a very different picture of the company on Monday, and said prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Huawei operated as a criminal enterprise.

"For 20 years, Huawei committed a pattern of crimes targeted at American companies, the American financial system and the American government," prosecutor Meredith Arfa said in her closing statement. "It is time to finally hold Huawei accountable."

But Heberlig argued the banks all knew Huawei operated in Iran, which is under US sanctions. He said the banks accepted the risk and competed for Huawei's business.

In relation to the alleged theft of trade secrets, "the government cherry-picked a handful of incidents ... and tried to convert them into a 20-year conspiracy," Heberlig said.

"Huawei didn't steal its way to success," he said. "It earned it, plain and simple."

The Huawei case burst into the headlines in 2018 when Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer and daughter of the founder, was detained in Canada on a US warrant for her role in the alleged bank fraud. She entered into an agreement with prosecutors in 2021 and the charges against her were dismissed, but the case dragged on.

The jury is likely to begin deliberations on Wednesday. The case went to trial in September. The prosecution put on over 60 witnesses, the defense about 15.

The jury will deliver its verdict as US-China tensions heat up in the battle over artificial intelligence and amid a fragile trade truce between the two countries.

Reuters