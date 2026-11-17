US retail sales increased moderately in October as households pulled back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket goods amid higher prices.

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Retail sales rose 0.2 percent last month after an unrevised 0.8 percent surge in September, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, gaining 0.2 percent.

The ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran is driving up inflation, eroding households' purchasing power. The government reported last month that income at the disposal of households after adjusting for inflation and taxes fell 0.3 percent in September.

Consumer spending has been supported largely by higher-income households, which have been cushioned against inflation by stock market gains. But the recent technology-led selloff could temper spending by making consumers more cautious.

Economists have also noted a reliance on credit cards by more households, with money from generous tax refunds earlier in the year exhausted. Households are also saving less and dipping into their nest eggs to afford purchases. The saving rate fell to near a four-year low in September.

"Credit card balances per active account are increasing at more than a 9 percent yearly pace, the fastest pace since before the pandemic," said Brian LeBlanc, head of economic analysis at PNC Financial. "Older and wealthier households remain better positioned to absorb higher prices and interest rates.. younger households have less room to absorb these pressures, with smaller savings buffers and increasing reliance on credit."

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services increased 0.6 percent last month after upwardly revised 0.5 percent rise in September, the Census Bureau said. Economists had forecast these so-called core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, advancing 0.4 percent after a previously reported 0.1 percent gain in September.

Consumer spending increased at a 3.8 percent annualized rate in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 3.4 percent pace in the July-September quarter.

Reuters



