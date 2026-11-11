Senior Republican on US Senate banking panel calls on Nvidia CEO Huang to resign

Republican US Senator Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has called on Jensen Huang to step down as chief executive of Nvidia, Politico reported late on Tuesday.

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“The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he’s got to go,” Cramer told the outlet.

The comments follow President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday that the FBI was looking into Huang’s affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Reuters