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FINANCE

Senior Republican on US Senate banking panel calls on Nvidia CEO Huang to resign

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks with the media ahead of a meeting with the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks with the media ahead of a meeting with the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS

Republican US Senator Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has called on Jensen Huang to step down as chief executive of Nvidia, Politico reported late on Tuesday.

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“The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he’s got to go,” Cramer told the outlet.

The comments follow President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday that the FBI was looking into Huang’s affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Reuters

NvidiaJensen Huangaffair

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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