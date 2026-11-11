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FINANCE

'Sweet smile, not spy material': old friend reveals past of Alice Huang

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A former acquaintance of the 49-year-old businesswoman at the center of an extramarital affair scandal involving Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has cast doubt on allegations that she acted as a spy, describing her instead as an outgoing extrovert who struggled to keep secrets.

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In a recent interview with Singaporean media, a woman in her 50s who first met Alice Huang in Hong Kong decades ago offered a rare glimpse into how she operated during her student days. Though the two have not been in contact for over ten years, the impression Huang left remains unmistakable.

Unshakeable Confidence and "Electric" Charm

Long before her name made international headlines, Huang already knew how to command a room. Her former acquaintance remembers her as bubbly, talkative, and fiercely outgoing. Above all, her defining trait was what the source described as "extreme, extreme, extreme confidence." Even when speaking in broken English at the time, Huang showed zero hesitation, chatting up anyone without a hint of self-consciousness.

That fearlessness translated into natural networking prowess. Calling Huang one of the most socially gifted women she had ever met, the source addressed rumors of Huang’s captivating aura.

"She had a sweet, enchanting smile," the acquaintance told the media outlet, adding that Huang had a way of making men feel an instant "electric" spark.

When it came to romance, subtlety was never her style. During her university years, Huang was famously open about her dating life, never bothering to hide her relationships. According to the source, Huang lived by a simple romantic philosophy: when you are in love, "the whole world should know about it."

Too Slow to Be a Spy?

While the acquaintance wasn't surprised by Huang's ability to charm powerful figures, the darker allegations attached to the scandal—specifically, rumors that Huang may have been involved in espionage—left her baffled.

Dismissing the idea that her former friend could be a covert operative, the woman offered a blunt assessment of Huang’s intellect.

"From the time I spent with her, I really don't think she has the IQ to be a spy," she said candidly. "Her mind just doesn't work that fast."

 

Alice HuangNvidiaJensen Huangaffairspy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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