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FINANCE

Headhunters may be hunting for Nvidia's next successor, The Information reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends the Q&A session with the media during Nvidia/Japan AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. AFP
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends the Q&A session with the media during Nvidia/Japan AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. AFP

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair has sparked succession arrangements, as headhunters may already have begun scouting candidates in the industry, including heavyweight figures Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su and ARM CEO Rene Haas, according to an analysis by The Information.

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But finding a second-in-command is challenging, with a Bernstein analyst putting it bluntly to the media: “Jensen Huang is Nvidia, and Nvidia is Jensen Huang.”

Potential Successor: AMD and ARM CEO

resident and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Lisa Su attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. AFP
resident and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Lisa Su attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. AFP

Under Su’s leadership, the American multinational semiconductor company AMD’s revenue has risen substantially. However, the competitive relationship between the two companies could complicate any move, and her family ties to Huang are another obstacle. 

Rene Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings Plc, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 7, 2026. REUTERS
Rene Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings Plc, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 7, 2026. REUTERS

On the other hand, Haas, who leads the British semiconductor and software design company ARM, may be a stronger option, given that he previously worked at Nvidia for seven years and is familiar with the semiconductor industry.

CFO Could Serve as an Interim Replacement

The report noted that Nvidia lacks a clear, publicly identified successor to Huang. While chief financial officer Colette Kress could serve as an interim replacement, she is not viewed as a long-term succession plan. 

Huang, as a major shareholder, is likely to step down, the report said. He may recognize that a fresh start for the company would better serve both his own interests and those of all shareholders.

Media reports citing analysts and former employees suggested several potential successors, including Nvidia vice president Ian Buck and Kress. Huang’s two children both work at Nvidia, but whether either could take over or is ready for the role is questionable.

Analysts noted that Nvidia has no obvious successor to Huang because his influence extends far beyond the CEO title. Roughly 60 senior executives report directly to him, and he remains closely involved in day-to-day operations, allowing top management to communicate with him directly. 

 

NvidiaJensen HuangAMDARMCEOCFOColette Kress

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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