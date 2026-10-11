Poland suspects assassination attempts on PM, defence minister: govt

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10 injured in knife attack at Polish school
08-10-2026 01:09 HKT
The art of memory: Four Polish museums where history becomes art
07-10-2026 21:39 HKT
Poland: from coal and cloth to culture – where scars become sights
05-10-2026 06:05 HKT
Poland draws investors with EU-leading growth
01-10-2026 22:32 HKT
Polish game developers making big strides
01-10-2026 22:32 HKT
One dead after Polish train collides with truck: police
10-09-2026 05:06 HKT
Polish president's rival bill heats up spat over EU defence scheme
11-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Poland plans social-media ban for children under 15
27-02-2026 16:18 HKT
Poland bars Chinese-made cars from military sites over data security fears
18-02-2026 15:17 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT