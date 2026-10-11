Poland suspects assassination attempts on PM, defence minister: govt

Poland's interior ministry said Sunday that the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz may have been targeted by assassination attempts.

The ministry ordered authorities to take action "in connection with the information received by (police) concerning a possible assassination attempt on the prime minister ... as well as the deputy prime minister", who is also defence minister, interior spokeswoman Karolina Galecka wrote on X.

She added members of the police, state protection service and internal security agency will be present at a meeting Sunday.

Poland, a NATO and EU member country on the eastern flank of both blocs, has been on high alert following multiple stabbing attacks in the last week, which PM Tusk denounced as a "cult of violence" on Thursday.

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