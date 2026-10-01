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FINANCE

Polish game developers making big strides

FINANCE
15 mins ago
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Game developers Katarzyna Glinkowska, Andrzej Kozinski and Andrzej Wysocki.
Game developers Katarzyna Glinkowska, Andrzej Kozinski and Andrzej Wysocki.

Poland’s game development industry is thriving, with 824 studios and 14,568 specialists nationwide generating 2.5 billion zloty (HK$5.1 billion) in revenue in 2024, and 18 games or series surpassing one million copies sold worldwide.

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Krakow-based Koza Technologies founder Andrzej Kozinski is developing GunJong, a Mahjong-inspired puzzle game mixing tile-matching with shooting mechanics, slated for a 2027 launch. Under Chinese inspiration, he is confident about selling it in Asia. Laki Studios chief executive Andrzej Wysocki, who has joined game conferences in Beijing before, is leading Cloudsphere, a roguelike deckbuilder where the airship is the deck, expected on PC this year. Maverick Souls Studio chief operating officer and co-founder Katarzyna Glinkowska said Before Darkness Falls hit a 97.5 percent demo completion rate in closed testing.

Warsaw-based-and-listed 11 bit studios has won global recognition. This War of Mine entered MoMA’s permanent collection in 2022, while Frostpunk and Frostpunk 2 have entered academic programs.

11 bit studios marketing and communications director Lukasz Kukawski
11 bit studios marketing and communications director Lukasz Kukawski
Polandgamedeveloper11 bit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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