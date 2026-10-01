Polish game developers making big strides

Poland’s game development industry is thriving, with 824 studios and 14,568 specialists nationwide generating 2.5 billion zloty (HK$5.1 billion) in revenue in 2024, and 18 games or series surpassing one million copies sold worldwide.

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Krakow-based Koza Technologies founder Andrzej Kozinski is developing GunJong, a Mahjong-inspired puzzle game mixing tile-matching with shooting mechanics, slated for a 2027 launch. Under Chinese inspiration, he is confident about selling it in Asia. Laki Studios chief executive Andrzej Wysocki, who has joined game conferences in Beijing before, is leading Cloudsphere, a roguelike deckbuilder where the airship is the deck, expected on PC this year. Maverick Souls Studio chief operating officer and co-founder Katarzyna Glinkowska said Before Darkness Falls hit a 97.5 percent demo completion rate in closed testing.

Warsaw-based-and-listed 11 bit studios has won global recognition. This War of Mine entered MoMA’s permanent collection in 2022, while Frostpunk and Frostpunk 2 have entered academic programs.

11 bit studios marketing and communications director Lukasz Kukawski