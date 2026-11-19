Russia violated Poland's airspace overnight with three objects that were probably two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, denouncing what he called a provocation by Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO's eastern flank during Russia's war in Ukraine, fuelling tension with the Western military alliance and stoking fears that the conflict could spread.

"There has been a violation of Polish airspace and an incursion by objects from the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a press conference.

"There was a Kh-101 missile... In the second case, one can also speak of a missile; in the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone."

The incursions were reported as Poland was holding military exercises on Friday involving the "Coalition of the Willing" that groups allies of Ukraine.

"These exercises, combined with the presence of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states — along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies — suggest that the convergence of these events is no accident," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He said Poland would ask NATO for more support securing the alliance's eastern flank.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would visit Warsaw on Saturday. Rutte said in a post on X that the incident was "clearly dangerous" and that NATO stood in solidarity with Poland.

Tusk said there was no doubt the objects that landed in Poland were Russian, adding: "It seems we are dealing with an intentional provocation."

"Today, it is clearer than ever before that Poland must participate in decisions and discussions regarding the future of Ukraine and security in Europe," he said.

EXPLOSION

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said investigations were under way at three locations - Nowy Lipowiec, Molodycz, about 50 km (31 miles) to the south, and Rudnik nad Sanem, about 50 km to the west.

Footage shared on social media from what appeared to be a security camera at a property in the village of Chmielek, near Nowy Lipowiec, showed an explosion in the distance.

"I was making coffee, getting the kids ready for school, and then I heard a whistling sound. And then a thud — a dull, muffled kind of impact," said local resident Natalia Szponar. "I was a little panicked. I felt a bit scared."

Andrzej Borowiec, mayor of neighbouring Aleksandrow county, said an object around 7 metres long had fallen at 0540 GMT.

"Smoke was rising — black smoke... something that looked like one large, distinct mushroom cloud," he said.

Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said a traffic controller had heard a loud bang near railway premises in Rudnik nad Sanem, but no visible damage to the railway had been found.

He said air traffic controllers had been evacuated at the airport in Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland.

Debris was found scattered across a large expanse of uncultivated agricultural land in Molodycz, police said.

Reuters