Poland's Sikorski asks 'big man' Musk if he is playing politics with Starlink in Ukraine

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Trump takes out political frustrations on Zelensky, Ukraine
13-10-2026 12:14 HKT
Musk spent $276 mn to boost Republicans in midterms: US media
13-10-2026 09:41 HKT
Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
11-10-2026 22:52 HKT
Poland suspects assassination attempts on PM, defence minister: govt
11-10-2026 18:36 HKT
Seoul's ambassador to Ukraine returns home after POW row
10-10-2026 17:07 HKT
S Korea recalls ambassador from Ukraine amid N Korea prisoners wrangle
09-10-2026 03:22 HKT
India says satellite rules 'fair' after Musk claim
08-10-2026 13:15 HKT
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT