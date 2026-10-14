Poland's Sikorski asks 'big man' Musk if he is playing politics with Starlink in Ukraine

Poland's foreign minister asked Elon Musk if he was "playing politics" with Starlink in Ukraine on Wednesday, after Kyiv said Space X had introduced a limit on some services, disrupting combat drone missions.

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Poland has said that it pays for Kyiv's Starlink subscription, which is vital for guiding longer-range drone strikes in occupied southern and eastern Ukraine that have wreaked havoc on Russian logistics.

"Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again?" Sikorski wrote in a post on X. "As your European customers, we are watching you."

There was no immediate response to the post from Musk.

The "big man" jibe referred back to an extraordinarily public dispute on social media between Sikorski, Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2025, when the Tesla and Space X boss told Sikorski to "Be quiet, small man."

That clash broke out when Musk said that Ukraine's "entire front line would collapse if I turned it (Starlink) off".

He later said that "no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals ... We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip."

Reuters