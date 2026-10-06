logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Philippine security council looking into China-linked remittances to Duterte family firm

WORLD
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, younger brother of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, testifies during his sister's impeachment trial at the Senate in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 29, 2026. JAM STA ROSA/Pool via REUTERS
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, younger brother of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, testifies during his sister's impeachment trial at the Senate in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 29, 2026. JAM STA ROSA/Pool via REUTERS

The Philippines' National Security Council said it is looking into information presented during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte alleging that a company linked to her husband had received remittances from China and Hong Kong, it said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban said in a statement that the remittances were flagged by banks as suspicious and reported to the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

  • He said the council would review the information presented during the trial to assess any potential national security implications, adding that the allegations are being taken "seriously".

  • An AMLC official testified during Monday's trial that a food manufacturing company listing Duterte's husband as an incorporator received 319 million pesos ($5.08 million) in remittances from entities in China and Hong Kong.

  • The remittances were presented by prosecutors as part of an article of impeachment accusing Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth.

  • Prosecutors have sought to scrutinise the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth of Duterte and her husband and to examine whether the couple's declared assets were consistent with their income and financial dealings.

  • The nature of the remittances was not immediately clear.

  • Duterte, when asked about the AMLC testimony, declined to comment and said she would let her lawyers respond to the allegations.

  • Duterte is also facing allegations that she misused public funds and threatened the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady, and a former House speaker. Duterte has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

  • The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Philippinessecurity councilChinaremittancesDutertefamily firm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS
Nvidia-backed Reflection unveils first AI model to take on Chinese open models
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
EcoCeres.
Bain Capital bets on demand growth for sustainable aviation fuel
ESG
05-10-2026 18:41 HKT
A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, is taken by the FBI (Reuters)
US accuses California woman of spying for China, surveilling Taiwan president's son
WORLD
05-10-2026 13:15 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (AFP)
Japan's PM to call China 'important neighbour' in policy address: media
WORLD
05-10-2026 13:05 HKT
Britain set to levy tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports
FINANCE
05-10-2026 10:28 HKT
File Photo
Philippines arrests 244 'mostly Chinese' workers in online scam crackdown, including one Hongkonger
WORLD
04-10-2026 17:28 HKT
Smoke rises as fire burns following a Myanmar military airstrike, according to a rebel group that controls the area and a local aid worker, in Kyauktaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released September 28, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERS
Philippines voices concern over Myanmar airstrike deaths, injuries
WORLD
03-10-2026 19:51 HKT
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Soccer Football - Men's Bronze Medal Match - China v Uzbekistan - Toyota Stadium, Toyota, Japan - October 3, 2026 China players celebrate after Xiao Peng scores a penalty during the penalty shootout to win bronze in the Men's Football REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
China coach says future bright after first football medal in 28 years
CHINA
03-10-2026 18:28 HKT
A Chinese national flag flies as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China a better influence in Latin America than US: poll
CHINA
03-10-2026 13:21 HKT
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU
CHINA
03-10-2026 12:04 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.