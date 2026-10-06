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WORLD

Google faces UK court over app store charges

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

A class action lawsuit against Google opens in London Tuesday, with the technology giant accused of earning excessive commissions from its app store, impacting 20 million UK consumers and businesses.

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The plaintiffs, who allege Google abused its dominant position, are seeking more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in damages in a hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal set to last seven weeks.

The case concerns purchases made on the Google Play Store in the UK between October 1, 2015 and July 31, 2026.

"For more than a decade, Google has taken a cut of up to 30 percent on almost everything we buy through the Play Store," said Liz Coll, an independent consultant who is leading this class action alongside law firm Hausfeld.

"We say that charge was unfair and excessive, and that consumers paid for it," the specialist in online consumer rights added in a statement.

Heading into the trial, a Google spokesperson said the Play Store offers "some of the lowest fees in the market", adding "Android gives people more choice than any other mobile platform in deciding which apps and app stores they use".

"This lawsuit ignores that choice as well as the competitive market in which we operate, and we will defend our services vigorously," they added in a statement.

Apple lost a similar lawsuit in late 2025, with the amount of damages still to be decided by the court. The plaintiffs estimate they will come in at more than £1.5 billion.

Google meanwhile reached a £260-million settlement in a class action brought on behalf of thousands of UK developers, which was approved by the Competition Appeal Tribunal last month.

The agreement provides for £160 million in compensation for eligible developers, with the remainder allocated to costs associated with funding and conducting the proceedings.

Under UK law and in this type of class action, all potentially affected individuals are included in the proceedings by default -- and could benefit from any resulting compensation -- unless they opt out.

AFP

GoogleUKcourtapp storecharges

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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