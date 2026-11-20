British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa in Brussels on Friday for a summit aimed at resetting ties after the rancorous Brexit years.

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The two sides hope to sign several deals, with talks expected to pave the way for further cooperation down the road. Here are the main issues on the agenda:

- Food -

A "food and drink" deal to cut red tape that has hampered trade since Britain left the European Union is set to be announced.

Britain and the EU will do away with certificates and border checks on food and animal products like cheese and bacon, which London said could add up to £5.1 billion (£6.7 billion) a year to its economy.

Britain will have to align more closely to EU rules on food safety and animal and plant health -- a bugbear of Brexit supporters.

The British government has had to deny the accord would, for instance, trigger a ban on smoky-flavoured crisps or that marmalade would have to be relabelled as "citrus marmalade".

- Young people -

Brussels has gunned for a deal to allow young people from both sides to live in each other's territory for three years and have European students attend British universities at reduced rates, equal or closer to those paid locally.

This has proved one of the thorniest negotiations as London, under pressure to keep down migration, drove a hard bargain, irritating European counterparts.

After long discussions, the two parties settled on capping the "youth experience scheme" to 100,000 beneficiaries, according to a diplomatic source.

- Emissions -

The two sides are set to agree to link their emissions-trading schemes. Aimed at tackling climate change, these broadly require polluters to buy allowances for the planet-warming emissions they release.

The deal would see Britain and the EU recognise each other's allowances and exempt goods traded between them from their respective carbon border taxes.

London said the agreement could add up to £3.8 billion a year to the British economy, and spare £6.5 billion worth of steel, aluminium and other industrial exports from additional taxation.

- Electricity -

Looking beyond this week's summit, discussions are ongoing for Britain to participate in the European electricity market. Proponents say this would boost energy security and help bring down prices.

Five EU countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, argue it would help transform the North Sea region into "the largest clean energy hub in the world", driven by wind power.

Yet, Britain might be asked to pay an "entry fee" to go towards development projects in Europe's less affluent regions. How high a fee is sure to be the source of much wrangling.

- Made in Europe -

The UK is worried about its potential exclusion from EU efforts to boost domestic sectors like cars and defence by forcing companies to buy European if they want public money.

But Brussels is not yet in a position to make or deny concessions, as EU member states and lawmakers are still fiercely debating the final shape the scheme should take.

Germany and France support Britain's inclusion in the definition of "Made in Europe", at least as concerns the automotive sector, a position welcomed by European carmakers.

But they have asked that in return Britain aligns with sectoral trade defence measures taken by the bloc towards other nations, notably China.

- 'Brejoin' and other stories -

Having reopened the Brexit debate at home, Burnham has said discussions with the EU about "our long-term relationship" will come only after the summit.

But questions about London's intentions are sure to come up.

Cooperation on artificial intelligence and irregular migration across the Channel, as well as support for Ukraine are also to feature in the talks.

AFP