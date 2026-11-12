logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK appoints 'climate security' envoy, a world first

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers a speech during the High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Center in Antalya on November 12, 2026. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers a speech during the High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Center in Antalya on November 12, 2026. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Thursday the appointment of a special envoy focused on "climate security", a world first, to better prepare for the growing impacts of global warming.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a speech to the UN's COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, the Labour leader recalled that he spent his first three weeks as prime minister this past summer responding to the worst wildfires Britain ever experienced.

"I decided then it was important for me to be here to show British leadership in a world where climate issues have taken too much of a backseat," said Burnham, who was the only G7 leader attending the summit.

Britain and the rest of western Europe experienced their hottest summer on record, with a succession of heatwaves and wildfires. The heat caused tens of thousands of excess deaths on the continent.

"Climate is a national security issue," Burnham said.

"As evidence of that, I am today announcing the appointment of Dame Madeleine Alessandri as the first UK special representative for climate security," he said.

Alessandri is the former head of the UK's Joint Intelligence Committee, the body that briefs ministers on security threats.

"In this role, I will work with partners across government and internationally to strengthen our understanding of climate threats, build resilience, and ensure we are better prepared for the challenges ahead," Alessandri said in a statement.

Britain has a climate minister, Katie White, who is in Antalya for the COP31 talks that are scheduled to end on November 20.

Cosima Cassel, an expert at climate think-tank E3G, said countries often have climate envoys and climate security is part of their remit.

"This is the first climate security envoy specifically," she told AFP.

"This appointment elevates that issue to the level it deserves, and other governments should consider a similar model," Cassel said.

Environmental group Greenpeace also said the appointment was a "welcome move" as climate change is a "threat multiplier".

Greenpeace, however, criticised Burnham for his recent decision to authorise drilling a gas field in the North Sea.

"The choices he makes over the coming weeks and months will decide if his speech today was more than hot air," Ami McCarthy, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, told AFP.

AFP

UKclimate securityenvoyworld first

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CK Asset's pub arm Greene King names first female CEO in 227 years
CK Asset's pub arm Greene King names first female CEO in 227 years
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Acer founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih delivers a speech during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Taiwan appoints Acer founder as APEC envoy, calls for written guarantees from China
CHINA
11-11-2026 18:10 HKT
A USAF KC-135 tanker of the 100th Air Refuelling Wing (100 ARW) takes off from RAF Mildenhall airbase, amid reports that US military aircraft are being moved from bases in Britain following a reported threat from Iran, near Mildenhall, Britain, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
UK arrests US soldier suspected of spying for Russia
WORLD
11-11-2026 16:18 HKT
Special Envoy of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev speaks next to US first lady Melania Trump, after a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, following the expiry of a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump says he met Putin envoy, sees Ukraine deal soon
WORLD
06-11-2026 12:42 HKT
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Beijing says UK cybersecurity report 'smears' China
CHINA
04-11-2026 19:04 HKT
A B‑1B Lancer bomber arrives at RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
Two men charged in UK with helping Iran over RAF Fairford incident
WORLD
27-10-2026 17:48 HKT
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week, Britain, June 23, 2026. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William, wannabe DJ and film-lover, appears on UK chat show
WORLD
23-10-2026 20:17 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / MYANMAR'S MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS / AFP This handout photograph released on October 19, 2026 by Myanmar's Ministry of Home Affairs shows detained former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) meeting with Ministry officials in Naypyidaw, where she received a package from Britain's King Charles III.
Detained Suu Kyi receives UK royal package: Myanmar govt
WORLD
20-10-2026 14:42 HKT
Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive at the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 13, 2023.
Prince Harry, Meghan make first joint public appearance since UK return
WORLD
15-10-2026 19:18 HKT
Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP Shoppers enter Harrods department store in west London on September 20, 2024.
Al-Fayed survivors say UK police missing 'bigger picture'
WORLD
15-10-2026 15:37 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.