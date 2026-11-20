UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the EU's top officials hope to seal deals to ease trade and youth mobility at a Brussels summit Friday, billed as a first step in his push to rebuild ties after Brexit.

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Since taking power this summer, Burnham has smashed through the taboos in Britain's toxic debate over relations with Europe -- going as far as to float rejoining the bloc one day.

For now the summit with EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa will focus on much smaller steps to help turn the page a decade after the UK voted to leave -- while Burnham saves for later the bigger decisions on what could come next.

"It illustrates our new approach. Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges. But being constructive and positive -- to deliver a win-win for Britain and the EU," Burnham said this week.

"After the summit, we will initiate a discussion with our EU partners about options for our long-term relationship."

On the table in Brussels are three main agreements: a deal cutting red tape for food exports, another linking the two sides' emissions-trading schemes and a third on a "youth experience scheme".

Burnham argues those moves -- which were in the pipeline long before he entered Downing Street -- will help fix some of the damage Brexit inflicted.

British firms will export to Europe more easily again and thousands of under-30s will be allowed to reside for up to three years in each other's territory for work, study or travel.

But while the mood music at the meeting with EU chiefs von der Leyen and Costa may be much improved, old habits still die hard.

Brussels and London wrangled ferociously down to the wire over the details, with EU states greenlighting the deal package late Thursday night according to multiple diplomats, but a final sign-off still needed from the UK side.

One key sticking point was on pinning London down to a future agreement on cutting fees for EU students at UK universities to the level paid by their British counterparts.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU's veteran pointman on UK talks, insisted the atmosphere had stayed "very positive" -- "even if the negotiations are very detailed and sometimes very, very hard".

- 'Tread carefully' -

Burnham pledged not to "re-run" the Brexit debate if he became prime minister but has risked doing just that since succeeding Keir Starmer in July.

Having previously said he'd like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, the former Manchester mayor has promised to lay out options that could range from leaving things as they are to entering the customs union or becoming a member again.

The strategy is in part because polls now regularly indicate most Britons regret Brexit and would vote to re-enter the bloc if a referendum was held tomorrow.

It is also reflective of Britain's weak economy, damaged by Brexit, and how much the world has changed since 2016, with Europe firmly behind Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression.

Burnham hopes friendlier EU relations will help build a broad centre-left coalition to win the next general election, not anticipated until 2029.

But the strategy comes with huge risks, not least because his own party -- never mind the country -- is divided on how to proceed.

For now, the prime minister appears to have tempered his early urgency.

"I'm happy with closer ties but he does need to tread carefully," one Labour MP told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Burnham's push leaves him open to accusations of Brexit betrayal from the opposition Conservatives and hard-right Reform UK party of Nigel Farage -- who will give his own press conference in Brussels Friday.

The prime minister has committed to Starmer's "red lines" on Europe for this parliament, meaning no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

But calls to go further are getting louder -- with former deputy prime minister David Lammy becoming the highest-profile Labour figure to urge putting rejoining the EU in the party's next election manifesto.

In Brussels meanwhile, there is little expectation the UK will return to the fold any time soon.

"I doubt he'd take the risk of a major step that would be so radioactive," said one senior EU diplomat.

"He'll probably keep on trying to nibble away around the edges to improve ties -- and we are open to have as close a relationship as possible."

AFP