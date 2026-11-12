CK Asset's pub arm Greene King names first female CEO in 227 years

British pub operator Greene King, a subsidiary of CK Asset (1113), named Clair Preston-Beer as its new chief executive on Thursday, making her the first woman to lead the 227-year-old company since its founding in 1799.

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Preston-Beer, the current chief digital and commercial officer, will take the helm in March 2027. She succeeds outgoing chief executive Nick Mackenzie, who will step down at the end of February before transitioning to a board role to support the handover.

Since joining Greene King in 2020, Preston-Beer has served as managing director of its pub company and chief operating officer. She brings over 27 years of retail and leisure experience, including a nearly 17-year stint at Costa Coffee.

CK Asset acquired Greene King in 2019. The operator employs about 38,000 people and manages around 2,500 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across England, Wales, and Scotland, holding property rights for 90 percent of its venues.

Long-term succession

CK Asset executive committee member and general manager of corporate business development Gerald Ma Lai-chee said Preston-Beer has played a crucial role in shaping Greene King’s recent development.

"Her appointment reflects Greene King's effective long-term succession planning. We look forward to her leading Greene King into the future." Ma said.

Overseas operations, which include businesses in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Europe, accounted for roughly 63 percent of CK Asset’s profit in the first half of 2026, according to its interim results.

Gerald Ma, right; Clair Preston-Beer, third right; and outgoing chief Nick Mackenzie, fourth right, toast with management team members in a handout photo.