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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump names intelligence chief Clayton as AI czar, to head task force

WORLD
7 mins ago
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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. File Photo/Reuters
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton the administration's AI czar, tasking him with coordinating the federal government's efforts to maintain US leadership in the technology.

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Trump, who has pushed to rename artificial intelligence as "super intelligence," said Clayton would head the newly created Super Intelligence Force (SIF), overseeing the government's engagement with consumers, religious groups, AI companies and other stakeholders.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that SIF would aim to "ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence" and to "protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans."

The announcement confirmed a Wall Street Journal report in which Clayton, appointed intelligence chief in August, said Trump had tapped him to lead the administration's push to keep the US at the forefront of AI. "The risk of not being first is high," Clayton told the newspaper.

Clayton said the task force would have 120 days to produce a report assessing the risks and opportunities posed by AI and recommending what role the federal government should play.

The safety of AI has become a major issue in recent weeks, with some researchers warning that people building the technology believe it could kill humans within a decade. Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have responded with alarm and calls for more action.

Trump has appeared to take a light touch toward AI regulation, arguing that excessive oversight could weaken competitiveness against China. He said on Tuesday that he does not want to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on governing AI technology.

Clayton's panel will review AI-related risks and current government reporting mechanisms for breaches, hacks and other incidents, and recommend ways to strengthen federal-response capabilities under existing authorities, the Journal said, citing the task force's charter.

This is the second time Trump has named an adviser to oversee AI-related decisions across the administration. Venture capitalist David Sacks held the AI czar role at the beginning of Trump's second term.

In addition to Clayton, the task force's leaders will include Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, Trump wrote.

The panel will report to the president and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, he said.

Reuters

TrumpAI czarClayton

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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