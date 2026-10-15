logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Rainbow "a great sign" as weather watch begins for Ka Ying Rising's Everest ascent

HONG KONG RACING
22 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

Ka Ying Rising's owner, Leung Shek-kong, was handed an omen at Canterbury Park on Thursday morning when a vivid rainbow arced over the track after the world's highest-rated horse completed his final Everest gallop.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sign meant more to Leung than most, not just because his wife's name is Rainbow, but because it brought hope as blue sky broke through the grey clouds that swirled ominously over Sydney. 

By the time the champion sprinter had galloped, the morning rain had eased to barely a mist, and he reassured connections with an effortless piece of work on Canterbury's course proper.

Leung, who rarely gives interviews, hammed it up and offered a "gai yau" – add oil. He joked that the next horse he buys may have to be named Ka Ying Rainbow.

The rainbow showed the full spectrum, turned into a double arch and then even the hint of a triple, but the trainer David Hayes only had eyes for the turquoise, orange and yellow of the Ka Ying silks.

"That's a great sign for sure," Hayes said. "It's even in Ka Ying Rising's colors."

The weather is the biggest question over Ka Ying Rising's title defense. He has never raced on a severely rain-affected surface.

"I liked the work and he's had a lovely roll, and now he's in there with his chiropractor and masseuse and we're all ready to go," Hayes said.

"He ran 13 seconds for the final 200, and Roy said if he didn't ease him, he would have run 12 with his eyes shut. He wants to go faster and he's sending the message that he's ready."

"His perfect weight is around 1,160," Hayes said of a gelding now weighing 1,163lb. "It couldn't be better.

"I think he's happier here than he is in Hong Kong. Now it's just a bit of a weather watch, hoping that the track is not worse than Slow. If it's Slow, I'm sure he'll be okay. If it's more than that, we'd be a little bit worried."

The morning showers mostly missed Randwick, but an afternoon downpour overflowed drains around the course, raising the prospect of a track worse than the Slow 7 he handled in last week's trial.

If the double rainbow was a sign, it may point to a second Everest. Victory in the A$20 million race he won last year would add A$7m to his earnings and lift him past Golden Sixty and Winx, Australia’s all-time leading earner, into third on the world list behind Romantic Warrior and Forever Young.

Saturday marks exactly 1,000 days since he was last beaten, a short-head second to Wunderbar on January 21, 2024. He has won 21 straight since.

Ka Ying RisingHKJCThe EverestHong Kong Racinghong kong horse racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Invincible Ibis is unlikely to make the International Races no thanks to the injury, according to trainer Mark Newnham.
Invincible Ibis out with Suspensory Injury
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Douglas Whyte-trained Cheerful Wongchoy, first left, wins under jockey Zac Purton.
Old bond pays off as Whyte's Cheerful Wongchoy leads all the way
HONG KONG RACING
22 hours ago
David Hall Brings Up 700 Winners as Fast Start to Season Rolls On
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 19:17 HKT
"Fingers Crossed": Yiu Happy With Voyage Bubble as the Eight-Year-Old Prepares to Defy the Odds
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 18:42 HKT
RACEDAY REVIEW: Leung makes most of Newnham chance as Mighty Profit shows promise
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 18:22 HKT
HKJC donates over $237m to modernize rehabilitation services
NEWS
11-10-2026 15:04 HKT
HKJC awards $37.5m to recognize city’s medallists for best-ever Asian Games performance
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:56 HKT
Jacqueline Lai leads HK riders with eighth-place finish in Asian Games individual jumping
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:44 HKT
Golden Week crowds and Three Tenors give Sha Tin a National Day to remember
NEWS
01-10-2026 19:52 HKT
Size salutes "racehorse" Sky Jewellery after gutsy defeat of Hot Delight
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 18:50 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
14-10-2026 18:09 HKT
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.