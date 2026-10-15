Invincible Ibis out with Suspensory Injury

The Hong Kong Derby winner is out of Monday's Sha Tin Trophy and is unlikely to make the Hong Kong International Races in December, trainer Mark Newnham tells Idol Horse.

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Invincible Ibis is out of Monday's G2 Sha Tin Trophy Handicap and is not expected to return in time for December's Hong Kong International Races after pre-race checks identified a suspensory injury.

The Hong Kong Derby winner was seen as a leading contender for the G1 Hong Kong Mile in December after a first-up win in the G3 Celebration Cup Handicap last month.

"He's got a left-fore suspensory branch injury, which has shown up on scan this morning," the gelding's trainer Mark Newnham told Idol Horse as he was preparing to board a plane from Sydney.

"I'm waiting on a full vet report and how long a rehabilitation, but he's out Monday and he would be out for a period of time: I'm not sure how long yet, but I would say December would be highly unlikely.”

Invincible Ibis had galloped under Newnham a week ago, and again five days ago under Luke Ferraris, and had given no indication in his preparations that anything was amiss.

"He's trotting completely sound," Newnham said. "Our stable vet, when he was doing pre-race inspections this morning, noticed just a slight thickening and thought he'd better investigate it, otherwise you wouldn't know. He's trotting 100 percent; he's not a horse that has ever had any soundness issues, I can't remember him even having a sore foot before, so it's just one of those things.

"I have to talk with the vets and see what we can do and we'll do everything we need to do. Depending on what the vets recommend, I would think the first few weeks would be hand-walking only and box rest. After that, there's probably an opportunity to go up there to Conghua, it just depends what the vets' recommendations are and where we can utilize the facilities best."

Invincible Ibis's enforced withdrawal from Monday's Group 2 feature means the mile contest is reduced to 11 runners, including stablemate My Wish, who will be first-up since winning the G1 Champions Mile at Sha Tin in April.

"It's highs and lows but that's racing at all levels," Newnham added. "I'm not sure how long it will take to get Invincible Ibis back, but it's been picked up early, and the horse is not lame, which is another positive. Really, it will be ready when it's ready, you can't put a time limit on it."