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Feeling short of breath after climbing just one or two flights of stairs, or needing to prop your head up on high pillows to sleep comfortably at night—do not assume this is just aging or poor stamina! A doctor warns that there are 5 major hidden warning signs that may be distress signals from heart failure.

Nutritional functional medicine expert Dr. Liu Po-jen wrote in a Facebook post that in the clinic, patients often tell him: "Dr. Liu, I used to climb three floors without any problem, but now I get badly out of breath after just one floor." "Recently, when I sleep at night, I need to prop my pillow up very high to feel comfortable, and sometimes I wake up gasping for breath in the middle of the night." Many people think this is simply because they are getting older and their stamina is declining, not knowing that behind these symptoms there may be an important cardiovascular disease that cannot be ignored—heart failure.

The Heart is like a Pump that Works Non-Stop Day and Night

The heart is like a pump that works non-stop day and night, delivering blood throughout the body every day. When the heart's contractile strength decreases, or the heart muscle becomes stiff and diastolic function is abnormal, it may be unable to effectively meet the body's blood circulation needs. Common triggers include long-term high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction, diabetes, and valvular heart disease. It is worth noting that heart failure does not necessarily mean the heart's contractile strength is very poor—some patients still have a normal ejection fraction yet already have heart failure. Liu reminds that if the following 5 distress signals appear in the body, vigilance must be raised:

Beware of 5 Major Heart Failure Warning Signs

Easily short of breath during activity: previously able to walk and climb stairs with ease, now getting badly out of breath after even slight activity, with a clear decline in exercise tolerance.

Difficulty breathing when lying flat: needing to prop up pillows to sleep, or even suddenly waking up gasping in the middle of the night and having to sit up immediately for improvement.

Swelling in both feet: every evening, obvious swelling appears around the ankles, and even shoes become tight—this may be related to fluid retention in the body.

Rapid weight gain in a short period: if weight suddenly increases by more than one to two kilograms within just a few days, especially combined with shortness of breath or swelling, this is a warning sign of abnormal fluid accumulation in the body.

Abnormal fatigue: clearly not doing too many tiring things every day, yet often feeling fatigued and weak all over, and even finding daily activities very strenuous.

How is Heart Failure Diagnosed?

Liu points out that besides asking about symptoms and performing auscultation, doctors can also arrange electrocardiogram, chest X-ray, echocardiography, and blood tests for medical markers such as BNP or NT-proBNP. Among them, echocardiography can evaluate the heart's systolic and diastolic function, valve condition, and heart structure in detail, and is a very critical diagnostic tool.

Can Heart Failure be Treated?

Liu states that current medicine has made great progress in treating heart failure. Doctors will choose different medications according to the specific disease type, such as SGLT2 inhibitors, ARNI, beta-blockers, and aldosterone receptor antagonists. Some patients also need diuretics to improve fluid retention problems.

Besides medication treatment, daily life management is equally important. Patients should control blood pressure and blood sugar well, avoid excessive salt intake in daily diet, regularly monitor weight, and arrange suitable gentle exercise according to their condition. If obvious difficulty breathing has already appeared, exercise should not be forced. Once severe shortness of breath, chest pain, cold sweats, or fainting suddenly appear, seek medical attention immediately.

Liu often reminds patients that as age increases, physical strength may gradually decline, but this does not mean all shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling are normal aging phenomena. When the function of the body's organs begins to have problems, it often first reminds us through some subtle changes.