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WELLNESS

3 major seasonings to add to warm water to promote blood circulation

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
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According to a report by the Japanese media outlet Yoga Journal, Japanese dietitian haya points out that drinking a glass of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning is a very gentle self-healing habit. It gently awakens and warms the gastrointestinal tract, promotes whole-body blood circulation, and helps balance the autonomic nervous system. Warm water can slightly raise the body's core temperature, thereby smoothly starting metabolism and preparing for the day's energy operations. If a little natural seasoning spice is added to the warm water, it can easily supplement the "blood circulation-promoting components" that warm water itself lacks. The pungent and aromatic components in spices help blood flow and metabolism, and after mixing with warm water, the human body's absorption rate is higher. In addition, the dual stimulation of aroma and taste also helps regulate the autonomic nervous system, making you fully awake in the morning. Haya especially recommends the following three healthy seasoning wonders that are extremely easy to incorporate into busy morning routines:

1. Ginger Powder

Gingerol, richly contained in ginger powder, has the effect of warming the body from the inside out. Just sprinkle a little into warm water to bring a lasting warming sensation, very suitable for improving blood circulation. Compared with fresh ginger, it is more convenient and time-saving, absolutely an ideal choice for busy mornings.

2. Black Pepper

Black pepper contains piperine, a component proven to improve blood flow and promote the operation of various body functions. Its slightly pungent taste helps instantly refresh you in the morning, while the distinctive aroma of black pepper helps clear the mind. Only a very small amount is needed each time, making it easy to incorporate into daily life.

3. Cinnamon Powder

Cinnamaldehyde contained in cinnamon powder is likewise regarded as a boon for promoting blood circulation and warming the body. It has a sweet and soft unique aroma that brings an excellent relaxing effect, very suitable for creating a pleasant morning mood.

 

 

Source: Yoga Journal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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