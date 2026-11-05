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WELLNESS

Doctor reveals 4 types of food that easily harms joints

WELLNESS
32 mins ago
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Is knee pain really just caused by getting older? A doctor points out that long-term intake of 4 types of food also easily harms joints, and one type of drink may even affect balance.

Regularly Drinking This Beverage May Cause Loss of Balance

Orthopedic doctor Hsiao Yu-ning posted on his Facebook page that many people ask: "My knees have been sore and achy lately—could it be that I'm eating something that easily causes inflammation?" In fact, no single food will immediately "ruin" your joints when you eat it; degenerative arthritis is often related to multiple factors such as age, weight, old injuries, muscle strength, activity patterns, and genetics. However, a long-term diet high in sugar, high in oil, and nutritionally unbalanced will increase weight and metabolic burden, indirectly putting enormous pressure on weight-bearing joints. Dr. Hsiao specifically compiled the 4 types of joint-harming foods that are easiest to accidentally overeat in daily life, reminding everyone to pay attention:

4 Types of Food That Easily Harm Joints

1. Sugary Drinks and Refined Desserts

Hand-shaken drinks, soda, cake, and candy—although these sweets are very comforting, they usually contain large amounts of added sugar and easily accumulate calories without providing satiety. Long-term intake of too much sugar increases the risk of obesity and metabolic problems, and weight gain puts enormous pressure on the knees and hip joints. When you want to eat desserts, you can reduce the frequency and portion; for drinks, you can gradually adjust from full sugar to light sugar to no sugar.

2. Fried Foods and High-Saturated-Fat Foods

Foods such as fried chicken, french fries, fatty meat, and butter pastry often have the characteristics of being high in oil and high in calories at the same time. It is recommended to use steaming, boiling, and baking more often in daily cooking instead of frying. For protein, choose fish, soy products, chicken, or leaner meats. Fat also does not need to be completely avoided; unsaturated fat sources such as nuts, fish, and olive oil can be moderately included in a balanced diet.

3. Alcoholic Beverages

Besides easily bringing extra calories, drinking alcohol may also affect sleep, balance ability, and the safety of using some medications. If you have gout, high uric acid, liver or kidney disease, or are taking painkillers or anticoagulant drugs, you should more actively ask your doctor whether drinking is safe. Never treat drinking as a way to maintain joints just because you heard that red wine contains antioxidant components.

4. Highly Processed Foods

Instant noodles, sausages, potato chips, frozen fried foods, and some ready-to-eat foods usually contain more sodium, refined starch, saturated fat, or added sugar at the same time, and easily crowd out the body's intake of vegetables, high-quality protein, and dietary fiber. When processed foods become the main character of three meals, the diet will be severely unbalanced. Rather than insisting on completely avoiding them, it is recommended to start by reducing the frequency of consumption. For example, add eggs and greens when eating instant noodles; change afternoon tea snacks to unseasoned nuts or fresh whole fruits, slowly letting natural foods occupy a larger proportion.

\Hsiao finally reminds that diet is only one part of joint maintenance, not the only answer. To truly build a foundation for protecting the knees, you still need to maintain an appropriate weight, regularly train thigh and buttock muscle strength, and avoid suddenly increasing too much exercise volume. Occasionally eating fried food or desserts does not require guilt—long-term eating habits are the key to health. Maintaining joints is like fine-tuning the lighting of a photo; you do not need to push all settings to the extreme at once. Slowly correcting the ratio of natural foods to processed foods is often easier to sustain.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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