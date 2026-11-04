logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Does the viral GABA sleep gummy really have miraculous effects or is it just placebo?

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

What Does the Viral "3x GABA" Mean?

From the product packaging, the gummy is labeled "3x GABA," but it notes that this only refers to a comparison with another mulled wine-flavored GABA gummy from the same brand, with a total added amount of 63 mg per bag. Registered clinical nutritionist Wang Chun-wah notes that the "3x" on the slogan is a concentration comparison between different flavors or product lines within the brand, and is not an ultra-high dose beyond what ordinary people need or at a medical grade.

What Is GABA?

GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the human central nervous system, functioning like the brain's "brake pedal," able to inhibit excessive neuronal excitation and relieve anxiety and tension. "In clinical nutrition, for people with moderate insomnia or anxiety, the general recommended oral supplement dose is 100 to 300 mg per day. This gummy has 63 mg per bag, which spread across each piece is only a few milligrams—a fairly mild and safe daily trace dietary supplement, not a potent prescription dose."

Lemon Lavender γ-Aminobutyric Acid Gummy Nutritional Ingredients/Ingredients

From the packaging, the ingredients include: maltitol liquid, maltitol, gelatin, erythritol, citric acid, food flavoring, agar, DL-malic acid, edible vegetable oil, concentrated apple juice, γ-aminobutyric acid (added amount: 0.12%), carnauba wax, concentrated purple carrot clear juice. The nutritional composition is as follows:

Ingredient | Per 100 g | Nutrient Reference Value %
Energy | 1387 kJ | 17%
Protein | 5.8 g | 10%
Fat | 0.6 g | 1%

  • Saturated fat | 0.3 g | 2%
    Carbohydrates | 74.5 g | 25%

  • Sugar | 1.5 g |
    Sodium | 13 mg | 1%

Are the Viral Claims of "Sleeping Like in a Coma" and "Dreaming of Idols" Real?

Regarding some netizens describing deep sleep or even dreaming of idols after eating them, Wang believes this mainly involves the following 3 major factors:

1. Autonomic Nervous System Shifts from Sympathetic to Parasympathetic

Modern people's long-term stress makes the sympathetic nervous system overexcited, and the brain finds it hard to relax before bed. Trace GABA binds to brain receptors and exerts a mild sedative effect, assisting the switch to a parasympathetic-dominated rest mode. People who are usually extremely tense suddenly relax, and easily experience a deep-sleep sensation similar to a "deep coma."

2. Sleep Structure Changes and REM Rebound

The so-called "deep coma with frequent dreaming" can be medically explained as optimization and rebound of sleep cycles. GABA helps people pass through the sleep-onset period and enter deep sleep, after which the brain organizes memories and emotions during rapid eye movement (dreaming) sleep. People who have long lacked deep sleep, after relaxing, experience the dreaming period particularly vividly, making them mistakenly think they dreamed all night.

3. Placebo Effect

The massive discussion on social platforms creates psychological expectations in consumers, and the brain receives the psychological suggestion "I have already taken a sleep aid product," anxiety decreases, and it is naturally easier to fall asleep.

Nutritionist: GABA Helps Relax and Fall Asleep, But Insomnia Must Be Rooted Out

Wang Chun-wah reminds that the so-called "sleeping like in a coma" and "dreaming of idols" are essentially natural physiological and psychological phenomena of the brain entering deep relaxation after stress is released. GABA is a natural neurotransmitter; appropriate supplementation helps relaxation, shortens sleep onset, and improves sleep depth, without producing drug dependence.

He states that the "deep coma" sensation is the manifestation of the brain returning to a normal sleep structure after the autonomic nervous system is soothed; "quality sleep aids nighttime repair and memory organization, and after appropriate GABA supplementation you wake up refreshed and energetic, with improved daytime concentration and work efficiency." As long as you choose rationally and supplement appropriately, GABA is an ideal choice to support autonomic nervous system health and improve sleep.

Why Is GABA Suitable for Hong Kong People?

Wang states that if you often have a "brain that won't stop," muscle soreness and stiffness after exercise, or joint and muscle tightness when the weather changes, GABA may have the following advantages:

Acts on the spinal cord and neuromuscular junctions, inhibiting excessive neural signals, allowing muscles to rest and repair.

Promotes relaxing alpha brain waves; deep sleep helps secrete growth hormone and repair soft tissue and muscles.

No dependence: Compared with sleeping pills or long-term melatonin use, it is less likely to cause rebound insomnia after stopping.

He suggests that eating sugar-containing gummies before bed requires attention to dental cleaning, and excessive intake will also take in extra calories. If insomnia is severe and accompanied by shoulder and neck stiffness, headache, and hand numbness, it is mostly autonomic nervous system dysfunction or cervical joint dislocation compressing nerves (cervicogenic insomnia). Relying solely on dietary therapy gummies cannot cure structural problems; consult professionals early, combined with autonomic nervous system regulation and a balanced diet, to achieve truly quality sleep through multiple approaches.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CUHK professor debunks common diet myths
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Home expert breaks down 3 common colored-stains in kitchens and bathrooms
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
3 core secrets to controlling blood sugar - Mindset matters too
WELLNESS
03-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Can eating the wrong oil really make you dumber?
WELLNESS
03-11-2026 12:00 HKT
3 major signs of spoiled fish oil supplements and how to handle it
WELLNESS
03-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Why do palpitations occur during menopause?
WELLNESS
02-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Sniffly when the seasons change? Here's 4 autumnal ingredients to help
WELLNESS
02-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Emergency room doctor reveals key to blood sugar control
WELLNESS
02-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Chives going bad in the fridge? Here's how to keep them fresh for longer
WELLNESS
01-11-2026 12:00 HKT
2 major kitchen staples to remove grime in the bathroom
WELLNESS
01-11-2026 12:00 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
16 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
19 hours ago
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
Teen pilot prodigy among nine killed in horrific Florida Learjet crash
WORLD
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.