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WELLNESS

Japanese supermarket teaches 3 veggie storage methods for optimal freshness

WELLNESS
2 hours ago
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Many families buy large amounts of vegetables at once to stock up, but if stored improperly, the vegetables begin to dry out and wrinkle before the packaging is even opened, severely affecting their original crisp texture. According to a report by the Japanese media outlet grape, the private brand "TOPVALU" under the Japanese large supermarket group AEON once shared on its official Instagram the storage methods for 3 common household vegetables:

3 Vegetable Storage Methods

1. Put Tomatoes in a Plastic Bag with the Stem Facing Down

Before storing tomatoes, never remove the stem first. Because once the protection of the stem is lost, tomatoes very easily begin to lose moisture from the opening, causing them to dry out. The correct method is to keep the stem, and use kitchen paper to wrap the tomato completely. Place the tomato in a plastic bag with the stem facing down and seal it for storage. This upside-down position can reduce the chance of the tomato being pressed and damaged, extending the freshness period.

2. Wrap Eggplant Tightly in Plastic Wrap to Prevent Drying

Eggplant itself is a vegetable that is not tolerant of low temperatures and extremely easily dries out. If the wrapping step is omitted and the eggplant is placed bare in the fridge, its surface will quickly gradually dry out and shrink, and the flesh inside will also harden, severely affecting the texture. Therefore, wrapping it completely and tightly in plastic wrap helps reduce drying and allows the eggplant to maintain moisture.

3. Okra Can Be Stored for About One Month After Freezing

If you buy too much okra at once and cannot finish it, it is recommended to use frozen storage. The storage time for frozen okra is about 1 month. When you need to cook, take out only the actual amount needed, and it is also less likely to be wasted because you cannot finish it all at once.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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