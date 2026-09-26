logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

5 superfoods that keep you full for longer

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never feel full without starch, only to end up binge-eating later? A doctor recommends 5 high-satiety superfoods. One avocado can keep you full for up to 6 hours.

Family physician Dr. Lee Si-hsien posted on Facebook that many people say: "If I don't eat starch, I don't feel full!" But that's not true. Satiety doesn't only come from carbs. Choosing high-quality foods can keep you satisfied longer, prevent overeating, and stabilise energy levels. He recommends 5 superfoods that effectively extend satiety:

1. Avocado

Avocados are a well-known satiety booster, thanks to their rich monounsaturated fats and dietary fibre. This combination slows gastric emptying and increases secretion of the satiety hormone PYY, suppressing appetite. One study found that adding a whole avocado to breakfast kept participants full for up to 6 hours. Avocado also helps stabilise blood sugar and reduces insulin spikes from high-carb meals, making it excellent for weight management.

2. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is low-calorie and high-fibre, with rich dietary fibre and 72% water content per 100g. These properties delay gastric emptying and extend satiety. Its texture requires more chewing, which enhances brain signals of fullness and stabilises blood sugar. Eating cauliflower before meals is especially effective—simply steaming it preserves nutrients, making it a healthy daily staple.

3. MCT Oil

MCT oil quickly boosts satiety and stabilises energy. It's rapidly absorbed and metabolised into immediate energy, delaying hunger. Studies show that adding MCT oil to breakfast reduces lunchtime calorie intake, with effects lasting up to 48 hours. It also increases energy expenditure and fat oxidation, particularly beneficial for those on keto or intermittent fasting. Start with a small dose (e.g., 1 teaspoon) and gradually increase to avoid gastrointestinal discomfort.

4. Eggs

Eggs are ideal for satiety due to high-quality protein and moderate fat. The heat-coagulating properties of egg protein create a stable structure in the stomach, slowing digestion and prolonging fullness. Eggs also stimulate satiety hormones to help control appetite throughout the day. Boiled, scrambled, or in soup, eggs are versatile enough to fit into any meal for lasting energy.

5. Salmon and Mackerel

Salmon and mackerel are rich in high-quality protein and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which excel at extending satiety. Protein stimulates the gut to secrete satiety hormones GLP-1 and CCK, keeping you satisfied longer. Omega-3 helps improve leptin sensitivity, regulates appetite, and stabilises blood sugar. They also improve insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. Regular consumption of salmon or mackerel boosts satiety and supports cardiovascular health.

 

 

Source: Family Physician Dr. Lee Si-hsien

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
4 toast storage tips: Freeze immediately for best quality
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
10 fruits and vegetables you shouldn't peel
WELLNESS
25-09-2026 12:00 HKT
3-step method that keeps bananas yellow for up to 1 week
WELLNESS
25-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor recommends a natural sugar that stabilises blood sugar and increases satiety
WELLNESS
25-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Eat Well Together is a new community program launched by Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden and the Chellaram Foundation to encourage people in Hong Kong to explore more plant-forward eating in their everyday lives.
Small steps on the plate: new program promotes plant-forward eating in Hong Kong
WELLNESS
24-09-2026 15:20 HKT
How to spot the difference between processed and ultra-processed foods on labels
WELLNESS
24-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Morning hydration and the "333" wake-up method that boosts wellbeing
WELLNESS
24-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Study finds each gram of salt increases eczema risk by 11%
WELLNESS
23-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist recommends 2 best ways to cook bitter melon
WELLNESS
23-09-2026 12:00 HKT
Chef recommends hack to stop bananas from browning
WELLNESS
22-09-2026 12:00 HKT
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
23 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
MTR extends Mid-Autumn Festival services into early hours as trams and buses boost frequency
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.