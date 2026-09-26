5 superfoods that keep you full for longer

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Never feel full without starch, only to end up binge-eating later? A doctor recommends 5 high-satiety superfoods. One avocado can keep you full for up to 6 hours.

Family physician Dr. Lee Si-hsien posted on Facebook that many people say: "If I don't eat starch, I don't feel full!" But that's not true. Satiety doesn't only come from carbs. Choosing high-quality foods can keep you satisfied longer, prevent overeating, and stabilise energy levels. He recommends 5 superfoods that effectively extend satiety:

1. Avocado

Avocados are a well-known satiety booster, thanks to their rich monounsaturated fats and dietary fibre. This combination slows gastric emptying and increases secretion of the satiety hormone PYY, suppressing appetite. One study found that adding a whole avocado to breakfast kept participants full for up to 6 hours. Avocado also helps stabilise blood sugar and reduces insulin spikes from high-carb meals, making it excellent for weight management.

2. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is low-calorie and high-fibre, with rich dietary fibre and 72% water content per 100g. These properties delay gastric emptying and extend satiety. Its texture requires more chewing, which enhances brain signals of fullness and stabilises blood sugar. Eating cauliflower before meals is especially effective—simply steaming it preserves nutrients, making it a healthy daily staple.

3. MCT Oil

MCT oil quickly boosts satiety and stabilises energy. It's rapidly absorbed and metabolised into immediate energy, delaying hunger. Studies show that adding MCT oil to breakfast reduces lunchtime calorie intake, with effects lasting up to 48 hours. It also increases energy expenditure and fat oxidation, particularly beneficial for those on keto or intermittent fasting. Start with a small dose (e.g., 1 teaspoon) and gradually increase to avoid gastrointestinal discomfort.

4. Eggs

Eggs are ideal for satiety due to high-quality protein and moderate fat. The heat-coagulating properties of egg protein create a stable structure in the stomach, slowing digestion and prolonging fullness. Eggs also stimulate satiety hormones to help control appetite throughout the day. Boiled, scrambled, or in soup, eggs are versatile enough to fit into any meal for lasting energy.

5. Salmon and Mackerel

Salmon and mackerel are rich in high-quality protein and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which excel at extending satiety. Protein stimulates the gut to secrete satiety hormones GLP-1 and CCK, keeping you satisfied longer. Omega-3 helps improve leptin sensitivity, regulates appetite, and stabilises blood sugar. They also improve insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. Regular consumption of salmon or mackerel boosts satiety and supports cardiovascular health.

Source: Family Physician Dr. Lee Si-hsien