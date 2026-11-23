World number two Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand captured her third consecutive LPGA Tour Championship, holding off Japan’s Aki Iwai to become the tour’s all-time prize money leader.

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Jeeno fired a bogey-free, seven-under par 65 to finish 72 holes on 24-under 264 for a historic two-stroke victory in the season-ending US$11 million (HK$85.8 million)showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Jeeno captured the top prize of US$4 million, the highest in women’s golf.

As a result, she broke Annika Sorenstam’s 25-year-old LPGA career prize-money record of $22,583,693.

Not since South Korean Park In Bee at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2015 had a player won the same LPGA event three years in a row and no one had ever won the Tour Championship three years in a row.

Jeeno took her 12th career LPGA title and fifth of the year after wins at LPGA Thailand, the Mizuho Americas Open, Portland Classic and Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Iwai fired a 65 to finish second on 266 and take home US$1 million. She played the final 68 holes of the tournament without a bogey or worse, the longest such LPGA streak this season, but fell short.

World number one Nelly Korda of the United States was third on 268 after a closing 68 to take home US$550,000.

South Korea's Kim A-lim led Jeeno by one stroke when the day began but opened with a double bogey while the Thai sank an eight-foot eagle putt at the par-5 first.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE