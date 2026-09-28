Paul Chan attends AIIB annual meeting, meets Qatar Finance Minister in Doha

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po arrived in Doha, Qatar, yesterday to begin his visit to exchange views with local political, business, financial, investment, and corporate leaders on deepening co-operation.

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Chan has met Zou Jiayi, the president and chair of the board of directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and H.E. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatar's Minister of Finance.

During his meeting with Zou, Chan had an in-depth exchange on issues including deepening co-operation between the two sides, promoting regional infrastructure development and sustainable development, and making better use of Hong Kong's strengths in financial markets, professional services and talent.

From Left: Zou Jiayi, Paul Chan. ISD

Paul Chan, met with representatives of various organisations in Doha on September 27 (Doha time) whilst attending the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting, to exchange views on financial, investment and economic co-operation. Photo shows Chan (third right) meeting with the President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the AIIB, Zou Jiayi (fifth left). ISD

Chan welcomed the AIIB to establish an office in Hong Kong to expand co-operation between the two sides to areas such as catastrophe bond issuance, green and transition finance, technology and innovation, and talent training.

Chan also discussed with Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari the international political, economic and financial landscape, the economic development policies of the two places, and the direction for strengthening co-operation between the two sides.

In the evening, Chan attended the AIIB president's reception hosted by Zou, where he exchanged views with representatives of governments, multilateral development organisations, financial institutions and the business sector from various places.

Chan will continue his visit in Doha today, attend events related to the AIIB Annual Meeting, and depart for Hong Kong late at night.