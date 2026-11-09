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SPORTS UPDATES

Eala ready to 'disappear' for a bit after breakout season comes to an end

SPORTS UPDATES
45 mins ago
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Alexandra Eala hits a return to Claire Liu during the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open. AFP
Alexandra Eala hits a return to Claire Liu during the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open. AFP

Alexandra Eala said she is looking forward to lying low for a while after her breakout campaign ended on Sunday with a 6-3,  6-0 defeat by American Claire Liu in the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open final.

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The 21-year-old, who became the highest-ranked Filipino and Southeast Asian player in WTA history earlier this season, has become a fan favorite this year and her run in Hong Kong will lift her to a career-high 15th in the world rankings.

Eala won her first WTA Tour-level title at the Washington Open in August and claimed seven wins over top-10 players across the year. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games last month.

"I didn't know that was on the cards for me, to end the year at 15th," she told reporters. "This whole season, just to top it off with ending the year 15th, it's like dreams are only dreams until they're not."

Asked what her goals were for 2027, Eala said she had not spent much time thinking about next season.

"I've been really enjoying the fruits of my labor of this year. Just because it's been one [tournament] and then the other and then the other ...

"I'm going to spend time with my family, just lay low, disappear for a little bit," she added. "Yeah, those are my plans. Just to disappear."

REUTERS

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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